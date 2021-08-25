PutinCoin Market Capitalization Hits $625,421.93 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $625,421.93 and $76.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

