Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 13.7% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $11.17 or 0.00022821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.95 million and $8,872.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00158201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,868.18 or 0.99881964 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.65 or 0.01027376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.15 or 0.06501973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

