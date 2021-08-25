Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 275.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

