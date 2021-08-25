Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Children’s Place, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Children’s Place in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $102.91 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.