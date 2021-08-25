Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $479.67 on Monday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

