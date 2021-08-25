Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Decreased by Analyst

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

LEGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LEGN stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 107.81% and a negative net margin of 343.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after buying an additional 890,832 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

