Qudian (NYSE:QD) Announces Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Shares of Qudian stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01. Qudian has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The stock has a market cap of $418.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

