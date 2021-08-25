Qudian (NYSE:QD) Announces Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.
Shares of Qudian stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01. Qudian has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The stock has a market cap of $418.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.
Qudian Company Profile
