Radix Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Radix has a market cap of $84.51 million and $1.17 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

