Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

