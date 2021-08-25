Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.67. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,539 shares of company stock worth $6,554,510. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

