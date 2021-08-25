Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

RYN opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,670 shares of company stock worth $7,975,384. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

