Raze Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00158201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,868.18 or 0.99881964 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.65 or 0.01027376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.15 or 0.06501973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,061,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

