Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

