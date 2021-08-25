Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

RCDTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

