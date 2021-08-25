Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post $275.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.31 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $200.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.07. 20,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $378.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $33,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $9,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

