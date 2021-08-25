Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,041. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $327.58. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,142 shares of company stock worth $105,648,052. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

