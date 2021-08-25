Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,469 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. The company had a trading volume of 367,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,453. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $125.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

