Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 519,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after acquiring an additional 55,824 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,208 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,027 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,407,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,237,656. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.