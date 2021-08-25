Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. 553,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,017. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40.

