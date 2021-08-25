Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.80. 2,895,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,143. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $232.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

