Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,923 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

NYSEARCA SLY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.18. 31,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,917. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

