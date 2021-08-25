RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $97.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $100.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $168.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDHL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 392,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $335.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

