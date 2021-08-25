RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $354.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

