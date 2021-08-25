Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

ROP opened at $479.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.