Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

