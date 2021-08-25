Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock opened at $268.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $273.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

