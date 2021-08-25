Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Acquires $74,910.00 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 26,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,697. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.