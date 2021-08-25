Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Acquires $74,910.00 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 26,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,697. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.72.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
