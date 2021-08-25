Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of RCII traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. 24,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

