REPO (REPO) One Day Volume Tops $100,890.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $100,890.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00155487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,748.15 or 1.00021738 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.20 or 0.01014283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.45 or 0.06580648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

