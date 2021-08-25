Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/23/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

8/17/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/6/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/19/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/13/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s approved drug, Ozempic is off to a solid start and the launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of existing drugs will further boost sales. In 2021, the company will continue its focus on commercial execution while conducting more late-stage clinical studies than ever to meet the needs of the people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by COVID-19-related stocking, which remains a woe.”

NVO remained flat at $$103.62 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.