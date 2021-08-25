Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.81 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

