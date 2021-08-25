ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $3,024,653.28 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.79. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $290.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in ResMed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 16.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in ResMed by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

