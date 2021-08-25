Reviewing DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Holicity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.36 $651.10 million $2.03 61.53 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S and Holicity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 7 0 2.64 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus price target of $122.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given DSV Panalpina A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DSV Panalpina A/S is more favorable than Holicity.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Holicity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

