Reviewing Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neovasc and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neovasc currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neovasc and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.96 million 26.90 -$28.69 million ($1.71) -0.46 Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.28 $6.11 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Neovasc has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,162.20% -66.97% -44.44% Pro-Dex 15.47% 30.20% 17.23%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Neovasc on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

