Reviewing Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Provident Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Provident Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.21%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 19.01% 6.04% 0.64% Columbia Financial 25.94% 8.70% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial and Columbia Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.24 $7.56 million $1.00 17.14 Columbia Financial $326.98 million 6.05 $57.60 million $0.57 32.47

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Provident Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.