Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Acquires 11,000 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68.

NYSE REPX opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPX. Truist increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 144,827 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.