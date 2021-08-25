Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

RIO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.45. 24,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,955. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

