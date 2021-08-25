Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 5,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 610,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

