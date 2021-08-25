Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after buying an additional 906,030 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $1,490,116. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.