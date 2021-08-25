RLI Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $111.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.38. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. RLI’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

