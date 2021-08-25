Robert W. Baird Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $480.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $458.73.

PANW stock opened at $441.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.64. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $446.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

