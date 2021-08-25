Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

