Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 7,189.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Suzano were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 12.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 10.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suzano alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.