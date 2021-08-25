Royal Bank of Canada Buys 612 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 802,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 780,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 76,880 shares during the last quarter.

GNOM opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

