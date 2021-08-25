Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 786,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,671.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,700 over the last quarter.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

