Royal Bank of Canada Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Sierra Bancorp worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $370.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

