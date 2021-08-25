Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 24,500 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGACU. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,328,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGACU opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

