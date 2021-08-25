Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 25,690 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

OTCMKTS CLRMU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

