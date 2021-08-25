Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$138.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.29.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$133.14. The company had a trading volume of 260,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,939. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$127.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.16.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.