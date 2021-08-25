Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$138.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.29.
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$133.14. The company had a trading volume of 260,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,939. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$127.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.16.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.