Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,928 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Intel worth $171,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 632,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,496,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. 452,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,344. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

